Much cooler and drier next few days

Tyler’s forecast
Much cooler and drier today. We'll have plenty of sun the next few days.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s not saying much, but some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen so far in 2023 are coming our way. For the most part, it won’t be all that cold though compared to what we had a couple weeks ago.

Mainly sunny and cool on this Thursday. A tad breezy at times. After starting off in the 40s, highs today climb into the mid 60s, which is actually pretty nice for this time of year and still above average.

We go from the 40s to the 60s today.
We go from the 40s to the 60s today.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear tonight with a full moon. Chilly and dry. Lows mostly in the 30s early Friday, especially outside of the urban areas.

Most of will wake up to the 30s Friday morning!
Most of will wake up to the 30s Friday morning!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Nothing but sun Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lots of sun carries us through the first part of the weekend as well. With 30s in the morning Saturday, highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Clouds return Sunday and there could be a few showers during the afternoon and especially the evening as a weak cold front approaches.

Sunny Friday and Saturday before clouds increase Sunday. A weak system may give us a few showers.
Sunny Friday and Saturday before clouds increase Sunday. A weak system may give us a few showers.(Source: WTVM Weather)

That cold front won’t really change the temperatures any. In fact, we’ll stay pretty consistent with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s through the first half of next week it appears. There could be a little better chance of rain in about a week; we’ll see how that pans out.

Not a bad 9 day forecast that will take us to almost mid January.
Not a bad 9 day forecast that will take us to almost mid January.(Source: WTVM Weather)

