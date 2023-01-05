Muscogee County sheriff talks about plan for new jail in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new jail could soon become a reality in Muscogee County.

Talk of the project has been happening for years. City leaders have now listened to three proposals to build a new jail that could cost millions of dollars.

According to the report presented by the deputy city manager, the jail has over one thousand beds at total capacity.

An assessment conducted in 2022 showed the jail also had plumbing failures, ceilings, floors and walls all needed replacing and electronic security needed to be upgraded for the safety of deputies and inmates.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says he hopes the jail can b built from the ground up.

“If I had a choice, that would be my choice -- to start from the ground up and build something new with the latest technology. Something that can be a friendlier use for the correctional officers there,” said Countryman.

News Leader 9 will update you on the facility’s details and plans as they become available.

