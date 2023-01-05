Business Break
Quiet Stretch of Days Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Water flows down the street in Botetourt County where a pipe burst from the impacts of the Christmas weekend winter storm.(Will Thomas)
Water flows down the street in Botetourt County where a pipe burst from the impacts of the Christmas weekend winter storm.(Will Thomas)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the end of the week, look for highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and plenty of sunshine. We will see the chilly morning temperatures returning with 30s early Friday and Saturday morning, and a chance at some frost or even a freeze in spots by early Saturday. For the rest of the weekend, the weather looks pretty good - Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s, but look for an increase in clouds by Sunday and some isolated showers returning to the forecast late. Most of us will stay dry with no issues. For next week, Monday and Tuesday will feature low-end rain chances (20% or less) with highs in the lower 60s, but Wednesday looks dry and a bit warmer at the moment. For the end of next week, another storm system should bring a better chance of rain back to the area, but we’ll keep an eye on the timing and coverage as we get closer!

