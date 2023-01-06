Business Break
18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery

Travis Jerome Johnson, Jr.
Travis Jerome Johnson, Jr.(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old suspect is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him for a New Year’s Eve robbery.

Police say on Jan. 4, Travis Jerome Johnson, Jr., of Alexander City, Alabama, was arrested for a crime that initially occurred near the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive on New Year’s Eve.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a vehicle struck several times by gunfire.

Upon arrival at the scene, the victim driving the shot-up vehicle told officers that the damage happened during a robbery. The victim says multiple suspects threatened them at gunpoint and demanded their property.

The victim was not injured. However, their property was stolen.

Officers developed Johnson, Jr. as a suspect, took him into custody then transported him to the Lee County Detention Center, where is being held on a $100,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation and may result in additional arrests.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Auburn detectives at 334-501-3140.

