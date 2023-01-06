American Rescue Plan funds new defibrillators in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Board of Commissioners recently purchased 37 new Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs), through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.

“This purchase had been several months in the making and we certainly appreciate the partnership with the Troup County Fire Department and the Board of Commissioners to make this happen,” says Sergeant Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

As part of the purchase, the AED’s were divided between county agencies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office receiving eight of the units, and the Troup County Fire Department, Troup County Parks and Recreation and the Active Life Centers in Troup County receiving the remaining units.

Of the eight defibrillators that the sheriff’s office received, six of the units were placed at the Troup County Government Center complex. These six units will provide more than adequate coverage for the employees and citizens who work there every day. The other two units were placed in the Jail medical center and the jail annex facility.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.