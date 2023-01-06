Beautiful Start to the Weekend; Rain Chances by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into our weekend, the weather looks fantastic on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s, and no rain to worry about. By Sunday, there will be an increase in clouds and a 20-30% coverage of showers expected in the afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans, Saturday will be the best time to get those in if you want dry and beautiful weather. For early next week, I think we see dry conditions on Sunday, but look for an increase in clouds and some more isolated showers on Tuesday. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 60s, but we might be in the upper 50s and lower 60s in spots on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will feature warm temperatures and increasing clouds out ahead of the next storm system. At the moment, it looks like the best chance of rain may be in the late Thursday to early Friday time-frame, but we need to get a little closer before we can fully nail down the timing and coverage.

