Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Beautiful Start to the Weekend; Rain Chances by Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
Cool this weekend as we go from sunshine to start followed by clouds and a few showers to wrap...
Cool this weekend as we go from sunshine to start followed by clouds and a few showers to wrap things up.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into our weekend, the weather looks fantastic on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s, and no rain to worry about. By Sunday, there will be an increase in clouds and a 20-30% coverage of showers expected in the afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans, Saturday will be the best time to get those in if you want dry and beautiful weather. For early next week, I think we see dry conditions on Sunday, but look for an increase in clouds and some more isolated showers on Tuesday. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 60s, but we might be in the upper 50s and lower 60s in spots on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will feature warm temperatures and increasing clouds out ahead of the next storm system. At the moment, it looks like the best chance of rain may be in the late Thursday to early Friday time-frame, but we need to get a little closer before we can fully nail down the timing and coverage.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linwood Harris
Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
2 suspects arrest in Columbus on multiple felony warrants
2 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple felony warrants, sheriff says
Heavy police presence on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
Coroner: Victim ID’d in first homicide of 2023 on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery
18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery

Latest News

Highs approach 60 Friday afternoon.
Cool and mostly dry this weekend, Few showers late
Some chilly mornings and cool afternoons are ahead. We cloud up Sunday with a few showers.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Water flows down the street in Botetourt County where a pipe burst from the impacts of the...
Quiet Stretch of Days Ahead
Ample sun and highs in the mid 60s Thursday.
Much cooler and drier next few days