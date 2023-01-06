Business Break
Clinical educator talks on the importance of CPR

Recent events surrounding NFL player Damar Hamlin’s health scare, earlier this week is prompting local medical professionals to talk about the importance of basic life support
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recent events surrounding NFL player Damar Hamlin’s health scare earlier this week is prompting local medical professionals to talk about the importance of basic life support.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR is an emergency procedure consisting of chest compressions, often combined with artificial ventilation. This procedure is an effort to manually preserve intact brain function, which is what we saw happening on the field with Damar Hamlin.

I spoke with Daphne Register, a clinical nurse educator from Piedmont Columbus Regional, who says anyone is capable of learning to give proper chest compressions and ventilation. She offers these tips to anyone who may find themselves in an emergency.

”Always call for help. The general populous they’d be calling 911. Depending on where they are, a school, park, gym or sports arena, they have an AED. Always make sure someone is designated to call 911 and to get an AED if available. There are ways you can also protect yourself while helping save a person’s life,” says Daphne Register.

CPR rescue barriers are available on Amazon, as well. These barriers will protect your mouth during breathing ventilation in the event of performing CPR.

