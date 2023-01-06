Business Break
Columbus man creates, donates 3D printed toys for local kids
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man felt the holiday spirit this season.

30-year-old Montgomery Goldman is high-functioning special needs, according to his dad, Michael Goldman.

Montgomery Goldman created 3D toys for kids in Chattahoochee Valley

Montgomery printed 3D toys for a group of local kids this holiday season. He was part of a group that made them in 2021 and decided to make them for a local group in 2022.

Columbus man creates, donates 3D printed toys for local kids

According to Goldman, it takes months to print this many toys - as it takes hours to print one of some of them. Montgomery buys all of his own supplies and printers and loves it as well as helping make kids smile.

Columbus man creates, donates 3D printed toys for local kids

According to his dad, Montgomery would like other people who use 3D printers to jump on the bandwagon locally - to make sure every kid has something for the holidays. This year 279 individual toys were delivered just in time for the holidays. All of the toys Montgomery made this holiday season were donated to Salvation Army.

