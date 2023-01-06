Business Break
Columbus Police Department issuing fines for false alarms

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is cracking down on people who make false alarms.

Police say they had been responding to about 20,000 calls on average, but those numbers are falling.

The False Alarm Reduction Program, or FARP, is in place to decrease the number of police responding to what’s reported as a crime.

In 2020, the department implemented fines to stop those calls, and now they average about 16,000 false alarm calls.

“The false alarm activation is $50 the second and third are $100 and they continue to go in an upward trend in increments of $50 and $100,” said Captain William Turner.

Anytime an EMS or police department is called to the scene of an alarm, and there is no evidence of a fire or burglary, you can expect a fine.

