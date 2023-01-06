Business Break
Cool and mostly dry this weekend, Few showers late

Tyler’s forecast
Some chilly mornings and cool afternoons are ahead. We cloud up Sunday with a few showers.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are settling into a pretty cool and quiet weather pattern. Some quick moving disturbances bring in a few passing clouds and showers through mid next week, but no significant rain chances are expected for the next 5-6 days.

Nothing but sun on this Friday. After 30s to start, we’ll end up in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This is very close to average for early January.

Abundant sun and typical January temperatures today.
Abundant sun and typical January temperatures today.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A full moon rises around 5:30 PM ET tonight. Aside from a few clouds, it looks mostly clear. Lows in the 30s with areas of frost. A light freeze is expected in the colder spots north of town.

Check out the full moon tonight!
Check out the full moon tonight!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Plenty of sun to kick start the weekend. We’ll reach the mid 60s during the afternoon! Clouds increase Sunday as a quick cold front moves through. A lot of the moisture dries up by the time it reaches us, but some showers are possible, especially the farther north and west you live Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will be around 20-30% of the valley. Highs a little closer to 60 degrees.

Cool this weekend as we go from sunshine to start followed by clouds and a few showers to wrap...
Cool this weekend as we go from sunshine to start followed by clouds and a few showers to wrap things up.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll keep the theme of a mix of sun and clouds going most of next week with highs mostly between 60 and 65 and lows mostly in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There could be a few showers Tuesday and Thursday, but the best chance of showers appears to arrive Thursday night and Friday.

A pretty consistent forecast temperature-wise, but some variety in the amount of sun, clouds...
A pretty consistent forecast temperature-wise, but some variety in the amount of sun, clouds and chances of rain.(Source: WTVM Weather)

