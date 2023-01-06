Business Break
Don't sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

