Harris County holds first commissioner meeting of new year

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - During the first commissioner meeting of 2023, Scott Lightsey was seated as the new commissioner for District 1, Rob Grant was seated as a continuing commissioner for District 2, and Greg Gantt was seated as the new commissioner for District 3.

Commissioner Lightsey’s, Gantt’s, and Grant’s terms of office began January 1, 2023 and will continue until December 31, 2026.

District 1 was previously held by Andrew Zuerner and District 3 was previously held by Becky Langston.

The Cchairman and vice chairman positions are filled each year by a vote among the five commissioners. Also, during the first commission meeting of the new year, the commissioners selected Rob Grant to serve as Chairman for 2023 and Susan Andrews to serve as Vice-Chairman for 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.