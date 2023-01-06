Business Break
LaGrange man charged with kidnapping, domestic disturbance caught on video

On January 4, at approximately 3pm, LaGrange Police officers responded to a domestic...
On January 4, at approximately 3pm, LaGrange Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Thornton street.(Lagrange Police department)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 4, at approximately 3 p.m., LaGrange officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Thornton Street.

At the scene, officers made contact with the victim. The victim stated that she was involved in a verbal dispute with her live-in boyfriend, Terrance White. According to the victim, the verbal dispute resulted in White hitting her, while the incident was captured on video.

Also on the scene, the victim made officers aware of an incident that occurred at the residence on January 1. This incident was also captured on video. The video shows White holding the victim down on the ground.

As the video proceeds, White took a cell phone from the victim when she tried to call 911, and then White picked the victim up and carried her into another room inside the residence.

White was currently on active probation at the time of his arrest.

Based on the evidence in these cases, White was charged with the following:

  • Kidnapping
  • False Imprisonment
  • Battery
  • Interference with a 911 call.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

