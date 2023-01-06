Business Break
Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them.

The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday.

Due to the overcrowding, many dogs are being homed in outside kennels- and with the weather changing - shelter representatives say it’s just not fair to them, but there are no other options.

The shelter is seeking new foster families to help home the animals until they are adopted into their forever homes.

Or if you’re in the market for a new pet, digital marketing coordinator Kaitlyn Newell said they have dogs and cats of every size and personality to fit with your family.

“It just got to the point where we were sticking dogs outside, we had about five dogs outside yesterday. Because we had no room inside and we had to make a plea where we needed to let the people know the reality of the situation that if we couldn’t find adopters or fosters, we were going to have to euthanize. That’s something we never want to do; we never want to do that…it hurts us,” said Newell

The fees are being waived for dogs at the shelter for 100 days or more.

If you would like more information about fostering or adopting, click here.

