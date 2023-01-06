Local, national organizations to hold virtual healthcare job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local and national organizations are hosting a free virtual job fair in Columbus on Jan. 9.

The event is set from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More information on the job fair is below:

As a job seeker, all you have to do is sign up, show up, chat with key decision makers, and get hired.

If you’re interested in attending, click HERE to register.

