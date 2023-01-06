Man arrested on assault, attempted murder charges in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police arrest man on multiple charges including attempted murder.

On January 5, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mitchell Avenue and North Greenwood Street in reference to a person shot.

As officers were responding to that location, Troup E-911 dispatched officers to the 100 block of Lafayette Court in reference to a home invasion where gunshots had been fired into the residence. When officers arrived on Mitchell Avenue they located Bryan Fanning, 23, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers treated Fanning on scene who was eventually transported to an out of town hospital for his injuries. When officers arrived to Lafayette Court, they met with the complainants at this location, where they learned Fanning had committed a home invasion, aggravated assault, and attempted murder against the occupants of this residence after Fanning forced his way into the residence using force to break and enter a window.

During the investigation, it was determined once Fanning forced his way into this residence he began shooting at D’Ante Cotton in an attempt to kill him. This act also placed Jakahala Moss, the mother of his child, in a position where she was in the direct line of fire as Fanning was shooting into the house.

Fanning’s actions also placed a minor child in harms way as the bullets he fired were in the direction of where the child was at this time. Cotton returned fire towards Fanning striking Fanning multiple times in self-defense of himself, Moss and the minor child present in the residence.

Once Fanning was shot, he retreated and fled the scene, eventually coming to a stop on Mitchell Avenue where he was located by officers and transported to the hospital.

Fanning was treated and released from the hospital where he was immediately arrested for the following:

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault FVA (x2)

Home Invasion, 1st Degree

He was transported to the Troup County Jail where he was booked and held on these charges.

