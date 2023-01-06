New parking kiosks installed in downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On January 10, free parking will end in Auburn. Like most of downtown Auburn, there is a fee to park.

Four new parking kiosks have been installed in downtown. Other than downtown, there are kiosks located on Tichenor Avenue, one on East Magnolia Avenue and two on North College Street.

Parking along Tichenor Avenue and Gay Street will be $1 per hour. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be limited to two hours.

