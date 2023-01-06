Business Break
Uptown Columbus announces a series of spring events

Uptown Columbus is excited to announce a robust spring event schedule.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is excited to announce a robust spring event schedule.

Returning to this year’s event lineup are several local favorites. Uptown’s Spring Food Truck Festival, Riverfest, and Uptown’s Beer and Wine Festival are amongst the returning festivals, this spring.

On April 1, will be Uptown’s Spring Food Truck Festival and the return of Market Days on Broadway.

Later in April, is Uptown’s Spring Friday Night Concert Series. The concert series will begin April 7. Uptown’s Friday Night Concert series is for six straight weeks. Fans will enjoy the sounds from touring tribute bands to local musicians.

Concerts are family-friendly and free to the public every Friday evening from 7pm to 10pm. The band lineup will be released at a later date.

Market Days on Broadway is in its 16th year! Shoppers can expect the sidewalks of Broadway to be filled with vendors selling locally grown produce and flowers, homemade baked goods, local artwork, and handcrafted items. The market runs every Saturday from 9am to noon.

Riverfest will return on May 12 and 13. The month of June will bring the Beer and Wine festival.

For more information on events happening in Uptown Columbus, call 706-596-0111.

