Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

U.S. Army aware of ongoing money scamming of soldiers

The scam of soliciting money from our soldiers has been brought to the attention of the U.S. Army
The scam of soliciting money from our soldiers has been brought to the attention of the U.S. Army(WGCL)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The scam of soliciting money from our soldiers has been brought to the attention of the U.S. Army.

Unknown individuals have called soldiers and identified themselves as an NCO or a First Sergeant. The caller would tell the soldier they are from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) and that there is a problem with the soldier’s military pay.

Afterwards, the solider is told that money is needed in order to correct the issue. The funds are then transferred through applications such as CashApp, Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and Apple Pay.

If the soldier questions the caller, the person tells the soldier they are being disrespectful and threatens them with punishment through their chain of command.

The unknown person(s) appear to be targeting initial entry soldiers who are in Basic Combat Training (BCT), Advanced Individual Training or those who have newly arrived at their first duty station. Victims have been identified throughout the Army, among all components and within other uniformed services.

Soldiers should be aware that any problems with their pay should be handled in person at their supporting military pay office. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) will never ask or require a soldier to pay a debt or receive backpay through any peer-to-peer money transfer applications.

If you have received a similar call or have been a victim of this scam, please contact your local military police or civilian law enforcement agency to file a report.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linwood Harris
Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
2 suspects arrest in Columbus on multiple felony warrants
2 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple felony warrants, sheriff says
Heavy police presence on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
Coroner: Victim ID’d in first homicide of 2023 on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery
18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery

Latest News

Columbus man creates, donates 3D printed toys for local kids
Columbus man creates, donates 3D printed toys for local kids
The importance of safety measures for student athletes: MCSD, Phenix City Schools weigh in
The importance of safety measures for student athletes: MCSD, Phenix City Schools weigh in
The importance of safety measures for student athletes: MCSD, Phenix City Schools weigh in
The importance of safety measures for student athletes: MCSD, Phenix City Schools weigh in
On January 4, at approximately 3pm, LaGrange Police officers responded to a domestic...
LaGrange man charged with kidnapping, domestic disturbance caught on video