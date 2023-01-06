Business Break
Valley police searching to ID suspects in KFC robbery

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a business robbery.

According to authorities, on Dec. 27, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a KFC on 20th Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, one employee told officials while the workers were exiting the building, two unknown suspects used force to get them back inside.

The employee continued by saying that one of the suspects even grabbed another employee by the throat to push them inside physically.

Investigators say the suspects appeared to be armed during the robbery.

After the property was stolen from the business, the suspects left the scene in an unknown red vehicle, driving towards a nearby neighborhood.

The suspects were described as wearing dark ski masks with dark clothing.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to identifying the suspects below.

Valley police searching to ID suspects in KFC robbery
Valley police searching to ID suspects in KFC robbery(Source: Valley Police Department)

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Valley Police Department or Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

