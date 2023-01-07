16-year-old Columbus high schooler dead after accidental shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a 16-year-old boy in Columbus who accidentally shot himself says they’re struggling to not just cope with his death but also to pay for his funeral.

While working to make ends meet, the victim’s father says he’s dedicated the rest of HIS life to raise awareness about gun safety.

The victim’s father says his son was at home with his family when he accidentally discharged the gun. It’s been two weeks since he died and his father says the family is living paycheck to paycheck trying to raise money for his funeral.

“He was just a caring individual. I can’t remember him not being happy. He found a way to make somebody happy at all times,” said Myron McKnight Sr.

In December, Myron Mcknight Sr., who lives in Chicago, got the tragic call: his 16-year-old son in Columbus, Myron Mcknight Jr., had accidentally shot himself.

The victim’s father says the shooting happened while his son was at home with his mother and siblings.

“He ran to his brother’s room and went and sat on the bed. He couldn’t talk because his tongue was blown off but his brother jumped and went and got everybody else in the house, from what I’ve heard,” said McKnight Sr.

The 16-year-old Jordan High school student who worked at Captain D’s passed away 11 days after the accident. As for where he got the gun, his father says he heard that he bought it.

To bury the teen, it will cost 10-thousand dollars, money his father says they just don’t have.

“What I’m doing is selling everything that I can -- lawn mowing....we started a GoFund me,” his father adds.

Last year, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says they responded to at least four calls of accidental shootings ending the lives of children UNDER the age of 16.

A manager at a local pawn shop that sells guns, says gun owners need to be responsible.

“Make sure that you’re gun’s always unloaded if you’re going to be storing it anywhere that children could have access to it or somebody who’s not supposed to have a gun,” said David Warrick. ““Most guns are going to be pretty simple to check. You’re just going to remove the magazine from the gun. You’re going to rack the slide and look into the breech to make sure that the chamber is empty.”

And while the family’s lives are emptier without McKnight Jr, his father has a message for parents and grandparents.

“Take that gun from your child. He’s not ready or she’s not ready to know what to do with that gun. No matter how mad they get at you, they can be mad and still have their life.”

To donate to McKnight Jr.’s family, click here.

