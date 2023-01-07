Business Break
An Abundance Sunshine to Kick Off the Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are kicking off the weekend with another cool morning across the Valley with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s for your Saturday with an abundance of sunshine. The skies turn cloudy heading into the overnight hours of Sunday as a cold front approaches.  The increase in moisture will help fuel the showers that will move across the Valley tomorrow. Our northern Alabama counties will be the first to see the rain in the morning, but the band of showers will move across the Valley throughout Sunday. The rain will be cleared out of the Chattahoochee Valley by the early AM hours on Monday. The work week is looking great as of now with temperatures in the low to mid-60s and little rain coverage. The next best chance of rain for the area is looking like next Friday and we will continue to hammer down the timing and coverage over the next few days.

