Authorities searching for Arizona man who shot police sergeant

Police are looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection to the shooting of a Scottsdale...
Police are looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection to the shooting of a Scottsdale police sergeant who was serving a warrant at an apartment in downtown Phoenix.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado and Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/Gray News) - Police are looking for Kenneth Hearne, 37, who allegedly shot a police sergeant in Phoenix Friday nigh, KPHO reports.

Police say Hearne is “armed and dangerous” and wanted for a number of charges.

Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther says authorities were serving a warrant when the shooting occurred.

Authorities went inside the apartment and found a woman and a child. The woman and child were taken out of the apartment when authorities say Hearne was standing down the hallway, ran to another room and began shooting at them. One officer shot back, but it is unknown if Hearne was hit.

Investigators say Hearne jumped over a second-story balcony and took off.

The police sergeant is in the hospital and is expected to recover.

“We ask that you ask yourself the question of when did it become OK and recognize that it’s never going to be OK,” Walthers said of the incident.

