Columbus authorities conduct 5-day operation targeting gang activity in city

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Community, with more than 100 state, federal and local partners, including the Columbus Police Department (CPD) and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), conducted a joint operation targeting gang activity.

Police say warrant service, 4th Amendment searches, parole searches and field interviews with verified gang members associated with known street gangs were done across the state between Dec. 5 - 9, 2022. The results of those actions are as follows:

358 searches

175 arrests

98 seized firearms

Recovery of several narcotic and gang paraphernalia

CPD and MCSO teamed up during those five days and executed the operation in Columbus. Subsequently, the following individuals were taken into custody:

Telvin Howard Aggravated assault Three counts of stalking Theft by receiving stolen property Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute First-degree burglary Possession of drug-related objects

Kenjerald Jordan (validated gang member) Violation of probation Theft by receiving stolen property Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Two counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance Drugs not in original container Obstruction of law enforcement officers

Kelvin Johnson ( validated gang member ) Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute Possession of cocaine Possession of drug-related objects Possession of marijuana

JaCorey Smith ( validated gang membe r) - Violation of probation

Darrell Harris - Violation of probation

Bradley Strickland - Violation of probation

Jamar Hardaway ( validated gang member ) - Violation of probation

Curtis Smith - Two counts of aggravated assault

Czar Carter (validated gang member) - Violation of probation

Columbus police say the purpose of the statewide operation is to detect continued criminal activity and deter any future action.

