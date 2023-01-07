Fatal car crash claims the life of an Opelika man

Business Break
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On January 6, a fatal car crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. The crash occurred two miles east of Auburn, in Lee County.

The two vehicles collided while driving on U.S. 280, near mile marker 102. The crash claimed the life of Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika.

Lopez was fatally injured while he was a passenger of a 2008 Ford Econoline van. The van struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma that was being driven by Larry White, 72, of Alexander City. After the initial collision, the Ford left the roadway and overturned.

Lopez was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. White and two other passengers in the Ford were injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford, Rigoberto L. Ramirez, 20, of Opelika was not injured.

“Other information is not available, as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate,” says Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett of the ALEA.

Stay tuned with News Leader 9, as we gather more information.

