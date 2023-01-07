A Few Showers Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nice and clear tonight, with the full moon still out - so check it out while you can! Temps will be in the low 40s heading out the door tomorrow, with clouds increasing throughout the morning. A few of us will see isolated showers throughout the day, mostly in the evening, and a few rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question either. Skies clear by the work week and Monday afternoon temps will still be in the low 60s. Enjoy these nice, winter-like temps while they last because we are in store for another warm up by the end of the week. Thursday temps will reach back into the upper 60s and low 70s, and a slight chance for showers will come back into the picture. Thursday through Friday looks to be pretty rainy, with a few thunderstorms, but a the moment there isn’t much agreement on the timing. For now, I recommend just having the rain gear for the end of the work week! This rain will be brought about by another cold front, so temps will get knocked back down to average for the next weekend. Expect to be able to wear a light jacket through most of the weekend with highs staying in the 50s and overnight lows well into the 30s. Things will stay dry into the beginning of the next work week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.