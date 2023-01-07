Business Break
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus

Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus.

Several squad cars with the Columbus Police Department have been spotted in the 2900 block of Hawthrone Drive.

There is no official word for the presence at this time. However, crime scene tape is up by a residence in the area.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

