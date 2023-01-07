Local bars getting ready for College Football National Championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local fans are already getting ready for the championship game with the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs.

There will be plenty of tailgating, watch parties and more...and that’s expected to bring in a lot of business for local bars.

I’m waking up early, early Monday morning about 3 in the morning to get to the airport because I’m flying out to California to go to the game in Inglewood to root on them Dawgs, WOOF WOOF,” says die hard Georgia fan Sam Roc.

If you are not as lucky as Sam Roc to watch the game in So Fi Stadium, a local bar can easily be the next best spot.

“I think it’s going to be pretty crazy in here, a lot of energy a lot of noise, cheering, and you’re going to see a lot of red, black and white,” says Wild Wing Cafe bartender, Caleb Singleton.

Wild Wing Cafe on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus is getting ready for the game. Assistant manager Yolanda Williams says they are expecting a lot of fans.

“We are going to have extra staff and security on deck, we have drink specials, we have beer specials, we’re doing our happy hour prices at $4 for all domestics,” says Williams.

If you plan to stop by, you have the chance to leave with one of the several prizes the restaurant is giving away.

“We’re doing a 42-inch TV giveaway. We have t-shirts, different little items, scarfs, different little items that we’re going to share with the community that our beer vendors have given to us to give to our guests,” says Williams.

Williams says Monday’s game will be great for business.

“Since Covid hit, it kind of put a small dent in small businesses, so, we’re excited with second year in the row that it’s going to bring a lot of people out and help our business,” says Williams.

If you want to enjoy the game in a bar atmosphere, but on a smaller scale Maple Sports Bar and Restaurant will have their screens showing the game as well.

“It’s a good spot for a smaller crowd that won’t be so hustle and bustle, but still good team spirit,” says bartender Madison Metheany.

At home, a bar, or even in California, several are wanting to see the Bulldogs on top.

“I’m excited to win another championship, and go back to back,” says Sam Roc.

The big game ending the ‘22 college football season starts at 7:30 Monday night, you can count on the Sports Leader 9 to provide the coverage you can count on.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.