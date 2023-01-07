Business Break
One person injured in Columbus shooting on Hawthorne drive
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Late Friday night, there was a heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive, in Columbus.

Multiple squad cars with the Columbus Police Department were spotted along the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive.

According to authorities, one person was injured, but this incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

