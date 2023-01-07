Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.(File image | SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a young brother and sister.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a stabbing on Thursday evening.

Police said when they arrived at the scene paramedics and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy.

Officers said the boy’s 12-year-old sister had stabbed him before she woke up a parent to tell them what happened.

The 9-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died, according to police.

Authorities said the 12-year-old was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Tulsa police did not immediately identify the family involved but said their child crisis unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linwood Harris
Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
2 suspects arrest in Columbus on multiple felony warrants
2 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple felony warrants, sheriff says
Heavy police presence on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
Coroner: Victim ID’d in first homicide of 2023 on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery
18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery

Latest News

What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy close to becoming speaker in late-night vote
Columbus authorities conduct 5-day operation targeting gang activity
Columbus authorities conduct 5-day operation targeting gang activity in city
Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
FILE - A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration...
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’