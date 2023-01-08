Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Adam Rich, the actor who played the youngest family member on the show “Eight Is Enough,” has died.

His family reportedly told media outlets that he died at his home in Los Angeles Saturday.

Rich rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas.

He also appeared on several TV shows and a number of TV movies into the 1980s, including “Chips,” “Fantasy Island” and “Small Wonder.”

Rich was 54 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport
Myron McKnight, Jr.
16-year-old Columbus high schooler dead after accidental shooting
On January 6, a fatal car crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. The crash occurred two...
Fatal car crash claims the life of an Opelika man
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus
One person injured in Columbus shooting on Hawthorne drive
One person injured in Columbus shooting on Hawthorne drive

Latest News

A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
Police suspend ground search for missing Massachusetts woman
An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
You could get a free flight if you adopt a kitten
On early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash occurred and claimed the life of a Salem,...
Salem man fatally injured after a crash in East Alabama