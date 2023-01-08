American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - American Airlines plans to end flights to and from the Columbus airport starting this spring.

A spokesperson for the airline, citing demand issues and pilot shortages, says the airline will fly its last routes to Charlotte and Dallas on April 3.

Currently, American operates two daily flights between Columbus and Charlotte, plus another daily route between Dallas and Columbus. The routes are frequently covered by American’s regional carrier American Eagle.

This is not the first time American has ended service at the Columbus Airport. The airline left Columbus in 2013 before restoring routes in 2021.

Here is the full statement from American Airlines:

“Due to soft demand and the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service in Columbus, Georgia (CSG) with the last day of operations scheduled for April 3, 2023. We’ll proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel to offer alternate arrangements.”

Delta is the remaining major carrier, outside of American Airlines, with a daily route to Atlanta from Columbus.

WTVM has reached out for comment from leaders at the Columbus Airport for further comment.

