American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport

American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American regional provider American Eagle from 2021(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - American Airlines plans to end flights to and from the Columbus airport starting this spring.

A spokesperson for the airline, citing demand issues and pilot shortages, says the airline will fly its last routes to Charlotte and Dallas on April 3.

Currently, American operates two daily flights between Columbus and Charlotte, plus another daily route between Dallas and Columbus. The routes are frequently covered by American’s regional carrier American Eagle.

This is not the first time American has ended service at the Columbus Airport. The airline left Columbus in 2013 before restoring routes in 2021.

Here is the full statement from American Airlines:

“Due to soft demand and the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service in Columbus, Georgia (CSG) with the last day of operations scheduled for April 3, 2023. We’ll proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel to offer alternate arrangements.”

Delta is the remaining major carrier, outside of American Airlines, with a daily route to Atlanta from Columbus.

WTVM has reached out for comment from leaders at the Columbus Airport for further comment.

‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus
