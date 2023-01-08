‘Dry January’ benefits last longer than a month, study says

(CNN) – Tens of thousands of people across the country are in the first week of “Dry January,” where you abstain from alcohol.

Researchers say there’s evidence that cutting out alcohol, even for just a month, can have benefits that last well into the year.

The Washington Post reported on one study in BMJ Open which found that people who stopped drinking for a month saw significantly improved metabolism.

Those people also shed about four and a half pounds, had lower blood pressure and a substantial reduction in levels of insulin resistance.

Researchers also found that, months later, people who didn’t drink in January were drinking less alcohol in general, as compared to people who didn’t participate.

Medical professionals also say taking a break from alcohol can help you sleep better and elevate your mood and energy levels, which can reinforce the habit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.