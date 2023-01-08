One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured.

According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive.

Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

