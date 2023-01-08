One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured.
According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive.
Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.