Roller Coaster Temps This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few showers will stick around as we head into the late night hours, but clear skies on the way for the start of the work week. Things will be drying up as we head out the door tomorrow and cooler, drier, air settles back into the Valley. Afternoon highs will be right around average in the upper 50s and low 60s, but a quick warm up is in store the rest of the week. We will see highs back in the upper 60s and low 70s by mid-week. Conditions stay nice and dry through Wednesday, but widespread rain and storms are in store as we move into the tail-end of the week. Thursday afternoon will see the greatest amount of storms ahead of a front, and a few will linger into Thursday night. The sun comes back out Friday, and the temps will see a nice drop of almost 20 degrees! Highs remain in the low 50s moving into the weekend, before another warm up into the next week.

