Salem man fatally injured after a crash in East Alabama

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash occurred and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama man.

Around 1:38a.m, Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when his vehicle left the roadway.

Woodard was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado before striking a tree and being overturned. Woodard was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Russell County 77, approximately nine miles west of Phenix City, in Russell County.

No further information is available, as troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

