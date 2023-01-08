Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Salem man fatally injured after a crash in East Alabama

On early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash occurred and claimed the life of a Salem,...
On early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash occurred and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama man.(WCAX)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash occurred and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama man.

Around 1:38a.m, Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when his vehicle left the roadway.

Woodard was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado before striking a tree and being overturned. Woodard was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Russell County 77, approximately nine miles west of Phenix City, in Russell County.

No further information is available, as troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport
Myron McKnight, Jr.
16-year-old Columbus high schooler dead after accidental shooting
On January 6, a fatal car crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. The crash occurred two...
Fatal car crash claims the life of an Opelika man
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus
One person injured in Columbus shooting on Hawthorne drive
One person injured in Columbus shooting on Hawthorne drive

Latest News

On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured.
One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
On Saturday January 7, around 10:26p.m, the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was...
Teen dead after shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments
On Saturday night, law enforcement and crime scene investigators were seen on Hawthorne Drive,...
Saturday shooting on Hawthorne Drive leads to an investigation
“Sleep in peace, Dre, Go Dawgs,” said everyone as they let the balloons into the air.
‘Sleep in peace, Dre’: Candlelight vigil for 23-year-old Lawyers Lane shooting victim