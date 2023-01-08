Business Break
Showers Move into the Valley this Evening but Dry Conditions to Start the Work Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cool start throughout the viewing area with temperatures this morning in the 30s-low 40s. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s this evening with warm are being pushed into the Valley ahead of a cold front that will bring showers later tonight. Our northern Alabama counties will be the first to see the rain around 5:00 PM est, but the band of showers will move across the Valley throughout Sunday night. A few thunderstorms are possible from this system but nothing that can be labeled as a severe threat. The rain will be cleared out of the Chattahoochee Valley by the early AM hours on Monday. The work week is looking great as of now with temperatures in the low to upper-60s with little rain coverage into Wednesday. The next best chance of rain for the area is looking like Thursday from another cold front forming in the western US. We will continue to hammer down the timing and coverage over the next few days. We are expecting a cool down for the Valley once this rain passes. We could see our highs in the 50s heading into next weekend.

