‘Sleep in peace, Dre’: Candlelight vigil for 23-year-old Lawyers Lane shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just four days into the new year, Columbus police responded to a shooting in the driveway of a home on Lawyers Lane in Columbus. Police say 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows died after being shot multiple times.

Family and friends gathered Saturday night to celebrate the life of their son, brother, grandson, uncle, and best friend.

The family filled up the front yard where Meadows lost his life. Balloons were released in honor of who the family says was a humble, young man who did not bother anyone.

“Sleep in peace, Dre, Go Dawgs,” said everyone as they let the balloons into the air.

Long-time family friend Bernice Carter says she loves Meadows like he was her own.

“Every time I saw Dre he had a smile. Every time I saw Dre he said, “Hey Mrs. Bernice, how you doing?,‘” says Carter. “He was Dre, remember him as Dre. I used to get on to him sometimes, ‘Dre slow that car down,’ but other than that, he was just Dre.”

Meadow’s family is asking for the guns to be put down and is hoping for justice.

“I really am hurting right now, and all I can say is stop the violence, please let’s stop the violence. It needs to stop,” says Carter.

“The scripture says, ‘vengeance is mine, says the Lord, and let us not take matters into our own hands’. Let the justice system prevail,” says Meadows’ cousin, Reverend Alfred Bunkley of Cool Springs Baptist Church.

On Monday night, the family will release University of Georgia balloons, hopefully after a Bulldog win for the National College Football Championship. Meadows was a huge UGA fan.

Someone knows what happened. His family says if you know anything about what happened, say something.

Call the police, you can even remain anonymous. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cpl. Roy Green at 706-225-4261.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.