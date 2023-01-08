Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Teen dead after shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments

On Saturday January 7, around 10:26p.m, the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was...
On Saturday January 7, around 10:26p.m, the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was dispatched to the 8000 block of Veterans Parkway, in reference to a shooting.((Source: Rico Mitchell))
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday January 7, around 10:26p.m, the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was dispatched to the 8000 block of Veterans Parkway, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a Hispanic male lying on the ground. While suffering from a gunshot wound, the teen was identified as Giancarlos Rivera, 17.

EMS could not resuscitate Rivera, therefore Coroner Buddy Bryan arrived on the scene and pronounced Rivera deceased, at 11:15p.m. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to take lead on the investigation.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the murder of Giancarlos Rivera, contact Cpl. Sherman Hayes, at 706- 225-4268.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport
Myron McKnight, Jr.
16-year-old Columbus high schooler dead after accidental shooting
On January 6, a fatal car crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. The crash occurred two...
Fatal car crash claims the life of an Opelika man
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus
One person injured in Columbus shooting on Hawthorne drive
One person injured in Columbus shooting on Hawthorne drive

Latest News

On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured.
One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
On Saturday night, law enforcement and crime scene investigators were seen on Hawthorne Drive,...
Saturday shooting on Hawthorne Drive leads to an investigation
“Sleep in peace, Dre, Go Dawgs,” said everyone as they let the balloons into the air.
‘Sleep in peace, Dre’: Candlelight vigil for 23-year-old Lawyers Lane shooting victim
On Sunday, January 15, from 2 until 4:30 p.m. at Fourth Street Baptist Church in Columbus,...
Local high school senior planning to feed Columbus’ working poor