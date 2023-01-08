Teen dead after shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday January 7, around 10:26p.m, the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was dispatched to the 8000 block of Veterans Parkway, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a Hispanic male lying on the ground. While suffering from a gunshot wound, the teen was identified as Giancarlos Rivera, 17.

EMS could not resuscitate Rivera, therefore Coroner Buddy Bryan arrived on the scene and pronounced Rivera deceased, at 11:15p.m. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to take lead on the investigation.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the murder of Giancarlos Rivera, contact Cpl. Sherman Hayes, at 706- 225-4268.

