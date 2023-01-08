Two LaGrange men stabbed during an altercation, aggravated assault suspect unknown

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 6, around 11:13pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to 1302 Lindsey Street, in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with victims Justin Wilson and Rodricous Moody.

Wilson and Moody were victims of an aggravated assault. The victims were stabbed during an altercation in the front yard of the residence.

Both Wilson and Moody stated that they were involved in the altercation, but they are unsure who stabbed them. Justin Wilson and Rodricous Moody were both intoxicated and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The identity of the offender(s) in this incident is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.