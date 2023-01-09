COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men, including a known gang member, on multiple drug charges.

On January 6, investigators conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of the following:

Over 20 grams of cocaine

98 oxycodone pills

75 hydrocodone pills

13 pounds of marijuana

Over 2,600.00 in US currency

1 assault rifle

4 handguns - two of the handguns were stolen

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus (Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Investigators arrested known gang member Dywane Jackson who had multiple outstanding warrants with the Columbus Police Department for:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects and multiple traffic charges

Jackson was additionally charged by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit with:

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

Possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute

Theft by receiving stolen property (Firearm)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Trafficking in marijuana

Deon Mack, Daquon McDowell, and Cortez Garrett were charged by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm), and trafficking marijuana.

All suspects were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

