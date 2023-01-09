4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men, including a known gang member, on multiple drug charges.

On January 6, investigators conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of the following:

  • Over 20 grams of cocaine
  • 98 oxycodone pills
  • 75 hydrocodone pills
  • 13 pounds of marijuana
  • Over 2,600.00 in US currency
  • 1 assault rifle
  • 4 handguns - two of the handguns were stolen
Investigators arrested known gang member Dywane Jackson who had multiple outstanding warrants with the Columbus Police Department for:

  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug related objects and multiple traffic charges

Jackson was additionally charged by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit with:

  • Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute
  • Theft by receiving stolen property (Firearm)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Trafficking in marijuana
Deon Mack, Daquon McDowell, and Cortez Garrett were charged by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm), and trafficking marijuana.

All suspects were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

