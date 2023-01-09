Business Break
Chilly early week, Warmer mid week ahead of the rain

Tyler’s forecast
A cool to chilly start to the workweek before we warm up Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and storms become likely briefly Thursday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be a bit all over the place this week, warmest Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. That front brings our temperatures down just as quick late in the week once again.

The workweek forecast ahead
The workweek forecast ahead(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny and cool on this Monday. Breezy at times. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Passing clouds most of tonight. Cold with lows in the 30s area-wide. A frost and light freeze is expected in some spots, especially if we clear out toward morning.

We'll wake up to the 30s Tuesday morning.
We'll wake up to the 30s Tuesday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Fog possible early Tuesday with a decent amount of sun the rest of the day. Highs expected to reach the low to mid 60s.

We cloud up Wednesday and warm up, too! Temperatures max out in the mid 60s to near 70 ahead of a strong cold front, which pushes through late in the day Thursday. Before then we anticipate rain and/or storms in many spots Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening. This is a little quicker moving than what we showed a few days ago. With highs in the 70s, there may be enough energy in the atmosphere to support a few strong to severe storms in parts of Alabama and Georgia. It is too early to highlight specific risks with the storms.

Some strong to severe storms are possible Thursday in Alabama and Georgia. Stay tuned!
Some strong to severe storms are possible Thursday in Alabama and Georgia. Stay tuned!(Source: WTVM Weather)

A 20 degree temperature drop is on the way Friday with a slow clearing trend even though the rain will be out of here. Highs will be near 50 Friday and Saturday with lows near freezing. Another warm up is expected early next week.

A quiet start to the workweek with a noticeable warming trend. After rain/storms Thursday, it...
A quiet start to the workweek with a noticeable warming trend. After rain/storms Thursday, it cools off significantly late in the week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

