Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with 'violent tendencies'
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with ‘violent tendencies’.

41-year-old Justin Payne was last seen on Sunday, January 8, in the 1100 block of 15th Street in Columbus. 

His clothing description is unknown.  Police say he has violent tendencies.

If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

