Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this week. Each person received about $12,800.(Michigan Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (Gray News) – A group of emergency healthcare workers from Michigan claimed a $1 million Powerball prize this week that they won in October.

The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club, made up of 78 nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers from Traverse City, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 31 drawing to win the big prize.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the club’s representative, BJ Bossert Jr., bought the winning ticket at a CVS pharmacy in Traverse City.

“The Heroes to Zeroooos lottery club started several years ago,” Bossert said. “There are about 65 members who consistently play, but anyone can throw in money whenever they choose. I created a Facebook page for the club where I post who contributed for the drawing and then the results the morning after each drawing.”

Bossert said he was in shock when he checked his ticket at 4:30 a.m. and saw the club had won $1 million.

“When I saw we had won $1 million, I was in shock! I posted in the Facebook group and said I had a special announcement coming later that day and planned to share the good news when I was done with work.”

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this week. Each person received about $12,800.

“Everyone in our club is ecstatic. This prize is a nice bonus for all of us around the holidays,” Bossert said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus
On Saturday January 7, around 10:26p.m, the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was...
Teen dead after shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments
On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured.
One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
Myron McKnight, Jr.
16-year-old Columbus high schooler dead after accidental shooting

Latest News

Officers swept the North Carolina home and found five people dead. (WXII via CNN Newsource)
Police: 5 dead in murder-suicide in N.C.
Authorities in North Carolina said all five of those killed lived together in the home.
Police: Father killed 4 relatives, self in weekend shooting in N.C.
Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies
Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
RAW: Husband of missing woman appears in court
Drivers work their way out of Dallas during rush hour, July 1, 2016. The number of traffic...
Elevated US traffic deaths slipped in 1st 9 months of 2022