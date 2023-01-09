More Sun Tomorrow

Business Break
Nice and Sunny
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What a stunning day across the Chattahoochee Valley! Temps are seasonable behind yesterday’s cold front, and we have a cold, winter-like night ahead. A few clouds will move through overnight, and some places may see patchy fog. Tomorrow will be more of the same (yay!) with highs in the low 60s and plentiful sunshine. Tuesday night into Wednesday we will see a shift in the pattern as the skies cloud back up. Wednesday will be overcast with a very slim chance for a few people to see some sprinkles. The real weather show will come Thursday as another potent cold front closes in FAST. With temperatures in the low 70s by Thursday afternoon this system could bring about more of those strong to severe storms. We are watching this closely as we get closer to time so stick with us live and on the WTVM weather app! Behind this front we will see about a 20 degree drop in the temperatures - leaving Friday afternoon in the low 50s! This will make for a chilly weekend, but the sun will be back out. Overnight lows Friday and Saturday night will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, so make sure to bring in those pets and any sensitive plants. We will watch another warm up heading into Sunday and the next work week, but things will stay dry until the next Tuesday.

