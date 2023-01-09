Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus

According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and...
According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and Regatta Court.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Alpine Drive.

According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and Regatta Court.

It happened around 3 p.m. on January 9 in broad daylight, according to authorities.

Below is a tweet from CPD.

One person was transferred to Piedmont Columbus Regional by EMS. No word on that person’s condition at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with us as we gather more details.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus
On Saturday January 7, around 10:26p.m, the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was...
Teen dead after shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments
On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured.
One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus

Latest News

Mykel Williams takes over WTVM Sports Leader 9. Check it out!
True Mykel Williams Media Takeover
Sports Overtime Special: Road to Glory Pt. 3
Sports Overtime Special: The Road to Glory
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
Sports Overtime Special: Road to Glory Pt. 3
Sports Overtime Special: Road to Glory Pt. 3