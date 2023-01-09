Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Alpine Drive.

According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and Regatta Court.

It happened around 3 p.m. on January 9 in broad daylight, according to authorities.

Below is a tweet from CPD.

One person shot during carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Drive and Regatta Court. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) January 9, 2023

One person was transferred to Piedmont Columbus Regional by EMS. No word on that person’s condition at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with us as we gather more details.

