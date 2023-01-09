Business Break
Traffic Alert: Crash involving semi-truck on Hwy. 169 in Alabama

Car crash involving semi-truck on Hwy. 169 in Alabama
Car crash involving semi-truck on Hwy. 169 in Alabama(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash in Crawford is leaving the Monday morning commute longer.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 169 in Crawford where a car and semi-truck collided.

According to deputies on the scene, there are no serious injuries.

Drivers should proceed in the area with caution as crews clean up the wreck.

