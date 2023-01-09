Traffic Alert: Crash involving semi-truck on Hwy. 169 in Alabama
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash in Crawford is leaving the Monday morning commute longer.
The crash happened on Alabama Highway 169 in Crawford where a car and semi-truck collided.
According to deputies on the scene, there are no serious injuries.
Drivers should proceed in the area with caution as crews clean up the wreck.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.