Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

UGA students get ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs from Athens

The Arch at UGA
The Arch at UGA(WANF)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Despite the spring semester starting today, UGA students are all eyes on the National Championship game tonight.

“Go to a bar around here, boar’s, probably, and get really hydrated,” said Junior Aggie Brewster.

“Got to hit the town, see all of my buddies, and just going to be praying too, praying a lot t tonight, hoping for a good win,” said Sophomore Luke Osbourne.

The University of Georgia is a school with many traditions, like ringing this bell after a win and not walking under the arch until graduation. Students also have their own superstitions ahead of the game tonight.

“Never talk about winning, we’ve got to play the game first, that’s what I’m just focused on right now,” said Osbourne.

“They always win when I wear this jacket, so we’ll hope it stays true,” said Freshman Isaac Dunn.

Despite the school excelling in academics, students that talked to Atlanta News First aren’t sure they’ll make it to class tomorrow if they win the championship.

“I do have an 8 a.m. but I think I’m going to try to go, stay up all night maybe,” said Brewster.

“I think I have to. I’m going to try my best. No promises,” said Sophomore Elizabeth Hahn.

“I give it a 50/50 shot,” said Dunn.

No matter what happens, the dawgs will keep barking.

“At this point, all I know, so the dawgs are on top always and I don’t even know what happens if we lose,” said Hahn.

RELATED STORIES:

CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP BLOG

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus
On Saturday January 7, around 10:26p.m, the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was...
Teen dead after shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments
On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured.
One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
Myron McKnight, Jr.
16-year-old Columbus high schooler dead after accidental shooting

Latest News

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stand with the trophy...
Get Smart: Kirby’s carves his own path to dynasty at Georgia
Uga not going to championship game
River Dragons win 9-0
VIDEO: River Dragons win 9-0 on NYD
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia