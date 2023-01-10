Business Break
Alabama Power offers saving tips to help lower high energy bills

(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power officials are warning customers of high bills, but they said it’s not because of the new rate increases.

Alabama Power officials said they saw a large spike in usage during those bitter cold days over the holidays, and heating your home is likely why your bill may seem higher this month.

Rates just increased for customers starting Jan. 1 and officials said it’s going to cost you $6.81, but you won’t see that on your bill until the end of this month.

If your latest bill is higher from the cold, officials said t’s best to monitor your usage online. You can see how much energy you’re using everyday and how much your bill is costing in real time. Officials also said you should only be heating the house when you’re home and you want to avoid big swings in degrees.

“You kind of want to regulate a moderate temperature during the day and during the week,” Anthony Cook with Alabama Power said. “Not vary your thermostat great degrees, kind of keep it in a fairly close range, this time of year we recommend 68 to 72 degrees.″

Officials said things like putting your thermostat on a schedule and closing your garage can help lower your bill.

Click here for a list of more energy saving tips.

Click here to monitor your energy usage.

