Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Feb. 2022
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in February 2022.
65-year-old Harvey Tarver was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue in February 2022. Authorities say Tarver is deaf-mute and his clothing description is unknown.
Any information concerning Tarver, contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.
