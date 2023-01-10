Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Feb. 2022

Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Feb. 2022
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Feb. 2022(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in February 2022.

65-year-old Harvey Tarver was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue in February 2022. Authorities say Tarver is deaf-mute and his clothing description is unknown.

Any information concerning Tarver, contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and...
Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration set for Jan. 14
Sunny and cool today with a mid week warm up before rain and storms move in Thursday PM.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Gas pump generic
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday