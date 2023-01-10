Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Feb. 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in February 2022.

65-year-old Harvey Tarver was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue in February 2022. Authorities say Tarver is deaf-mute and his clothing description is unknown.

Any information concerning Tarver, contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

